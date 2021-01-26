The LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont announced a series of statewide, virtual town halls that will be held weekly on varying topics that began January 21, 2021 and culminating with an LGBTQ+ Town Meeting Day event on March 2, 2021. The series, which will include topics like racial justice, housing, and aging, will hold space for LGBTQ+ community members to share what is important to them, explore ways folks are building in their own communities, and create or strengthen connections.

Each town hall event will occur at 7PM using Zoom technology. Participants are asked to register for events to be given link access prior to the event. Each town hall will be co-facilitated by community members from within the LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont with particular expertise on the topic at hand. The events are scheduled to last for two hours. After the series is completed, participants are encouraged to convene for a final event being held on Vermont’s Town Meeting Day, March 2nd. The special town meeting will serve to recap each of the series’ town halls and set forth initiatives for organizations and legislative action.

“We hope these forums will provide LGBTQ+ Vermonters with the opportunity to have their voices heard on issues that impact our lives,” said Keith E. Goslant, current chair and liaison team member, LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont. “Too often LGBTQ+ voices are not heard, sometimes not even invited. This is an invitation to LGBTQ+ Vermonters to speak out, because you will be heard.

The LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont is a loose coalition of organizations that support queer and trans community members across the state. The organizations that collaborated to bring this series together include Out in the Open, Outright Vermont, Pride Center of Vermont, and Rainbow Umbrella of Central Vermont, with additional support from Queer Connect Bennington. The series is made possible in part by a grant given by The Samara Fund.

“There is no better way to build power among our community and movement than to spend time digging in with each other, growing trust and relationships even virtually and across distance,” shared HB Lozito, executive director, Out in the Open. “We can’t wait to be with community in this way over the next few months.”

For the series schedule, more information, and/or to register, please visit pridevt.org or contact Justin Marsh at justin@pridecentervt.org.

LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont:

The LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont is comprised of representatives from a range of LGBTQIA organizations and individuals from the broader Vermont community. Our mission is to anticipate and collaboratively respond to proposed and enacted laws, policies, actions, and community-level crises that impact on LGBTQIA Vermonters. The Alliance provides expert advice to elected officials, political activists, state agencies, community based and professional organizations, and other interested parties on representing and protecting the interests and rights of LGBTQIA Vermonters. The group seeks to fairly represent the collective voice of LGBTQIA Vermonters through advocacy, community building, education, and representation.

Out in the Open:

Out in the Open is based in Brattleboro, VT and connects rural LGBTQ people to build community, visibility, knowledge and power. weareoutintheopen.org.

Outright Vermont:

Outright Vermont’s mission is to build a Vermont where all LGBTQ youth have hope, equity, and power. outrightvt.org.

Pride Center of Vermont:

Pride Center of Vermont celebrates, educates, and advocates for and on behalf of LGBTQ+ Vermonters. pridecentervt.org.

Rainbow Umbrella of Vermont:

Rainbow Umbrella of Central Vermont is an LGBTQ social and political group based in Montpelier, VT. The group plans and executes events to foster community and increase LGBTQ visibility in the region. The group’s ongoing work will engage the social, political, and intellectual interests of its members.