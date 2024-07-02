750 years ago, the most popular stories in Western Europe were about Courtly Love.

If you haven’t heard about Courtly Love, it is different than you’re expecting.

In a tale of Courtly Love, the protagonist has a pure and sincere affection for … someone completely unavailable. The lovers never get together, they never live happily ever after. There is a lot of pining and obsessing.

I am guessing that these were just stylized stories and not based on real life; the medieval version of Marvel movies, featuring superheroes of chastity and restraint.

If someone were to really waste her life in love with an unattainable man, it would be very sad. “Letter from an Unknown Woman” proves it.

The film begins at the bitter end, with a lonely Viennese man named Stefan Brand reading a long letter from an unknown woman (Joan Fontaine). The letter was written on her death bed.

Flash back fifteen years. It is the late 19th Century. Stefan Brand is a Franz Liszt-esque superstar. By day, he practices piano and by night he performs for hundreds of fans. He brings the hottest ones home with him.

But Stefan’s biggest fan is Lisa, a quiet teenager who lives in his building. She joyously listens to him practice and pines for him.

In the next scene, Lisa is 18. And she’s a completely different person: employed, independent, beautiful, and self-assured. The only thing that’s the same is her undying love for Stefan Brand.

I was amazed to read that adolescent Lisa and young adult Lisa are both played by 30-year-old Joan Fontaine! The backbone of the movie is Ms. Fontaine’s extraordinary triple performance, playing Lisa in three completely different stages of life.

At 14, Lisa is wide-eyed and content. There is nothing unusual or destructive about a teenage crush.

At 18, Lisa is focused and ready. She now has a legitimate shot to prove to Stefan that she’s the one for him. And she structures her young adult life around making her dream come true.

“Letter from an Unknown Woman” is a Greek Tragedy: we already know that disappointment and doom are coming soon. But German director Max Ophuls fills the second act with so much magic and hope that we pretend for a moment that everything is going to work out.

A few years of devoting yourself to a stranger is a little nuts. More than a decade of unrequited love is like purgatory. Late-20s Lisa is a new woman altogether, worn down by responsibility and regret.

The utter failure of Lisa’s life is complete. The only question is whether this is mostly Lisa’s fault or Stefan’s.

And Stefan is asking himself the same question. On the surface, he certainly is less pathetic than Lisa. But he is no happier.

We didn’t need that Nickelodeon documentary to tell us that childhood stardom is a recipe for misery. Being talented, good-looking, and famous is just about the worst thing that can happen to a teenager.

Young Stefan Brand finds everything so easy that he never builds character. And he gets so much attention that he doesn’t even notice when his only true advocate is throwing herself at him.

Stefan Brand was unavailable to Lisa from start to finish. If “Letter from an Unknown Woman” had been released in Southern France in 1275, it would have been a romantic mega-hit. From our perspective, it is just very sad. Brilliant but sad.