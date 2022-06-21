Heart disease remains the No. 1 killer of adults in this country. During the month of May, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel teamed up with the American Heart Association (AHA) in their mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives by raising $1,250 through a “Life is Why” consumer campaign.

The Life is Why campaign encouraged the community and Lenny’s patrons to stand with both Lenny’s and the American Heart Association by donating to support heart research and local programing at the time of checkout at any of our four locations.

“I’m so grateful for Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel’s partnership through the month of May with the AHA as well as their longstanding commitment to community initiatives in Vermont and New York,” said Wes Snyder, Development Director of the American Heart Association.

“With cardiovascular disease and stroke accounting for one in three deaths in the United States, the money raised will go directly to advancing research in hopes of ending the cycle of heart disease and stroke.”

Locally, the American Heart Association funds cutting edge research at the Cardiovascular Institute of Vermont and UVM Larner College of Medicine. The AHA also focuses their work on CPR and AED teaching and education along with work at the legislative level to ensure all Vermonters have equitable access to care, food security and additional health resources.

“Like Lenny’s, the American Heart Association supports Vermonters in so many ways,” said Mark McCarthy, Co-Owner of Lenny’s. “Their public policy priorities focus on helping Vermonters thrive through healthy lifestyle initiatives. We are happy to support and promote their mission.”

About the American Heart Association: From humble beginnings in 1924, the AHA has grown to more than 33 million volunteers and supporters dedicated to cardiovascular health. Heart disease is the no. 1 killer worldwide, and stroke ranks second globally.

We at the AHA want to see a world free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Our size and scope let us have a real impact. We have invested more than $4.3 billion in research, more than any U.S. nonprofit organization. Our research and science help figure out new ways to keep hearts healthy. Our mission is to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. And our effect in the community is greater with your help.