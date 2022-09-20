The League of Women Voters of Vermont will host an in-person Candidates Forum for the office of Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday, September 21 at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street, from 7:00-8:30 p.m. A meet-and-greet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The two major party candidates participating in the Forum are Senator Joe Benning (Republican-Caledonia) and David Zuckerman (Progressive/Democrat). Ian Diamondstone (Green Mountain Peace and Justice Party) has been invited. Tom McKone, former Executive Director of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, will serve as moderator.

Senator Joe Benning is an attorney and 12-year veteran of the state Senate who has twice served as Minority Leader. David Zuckerman was Lieutenant Governor from 2017 to 2021 and served in the state legislature for almost 20 years.

Lieutenant Governor is the second-ranking officer of the executive branch with three primary responsibilities: presiding over the Senate and casting tie-breaking votes when required; determining committee assignments for senators; and acting as governor when the governor is out of state or is incapacitated, or acceding to the governorship in case of vacancy.

The event will also be live-streamed on Kingdom Access Television via YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NliI0dXo40 OR https://bit.ly/LtGovCandidatesForum. Information is also available at https://lwvofvt.org/event/lieutenant-governor-candidate-forum.

The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Vermont; Vermont Commission on Women; Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Burlington Chapter; and St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. The League of Women Voters regularly sponsors candidate forums as part of its mission of encouraging informed and active participation in government. Questions can be sent to league@lwvofvt.org.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. We empower voters and defend democracy through advocacy and education. Follow us on Facebook.