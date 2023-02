Knights of Columbus Council 1568 of Hardwick held its Hoop Shoot at Hazen Union High School on January 29. Students participating attend Hardwick Elementary, Hazen Union, Craftsbury, Wolcott, Morrisville, Lamoille Union and Hyde Park schools.

Winners then shot for the District 5 championships and will go on for the State Knights of Columbus Championship in March.

Catholic Financial Life Chapter St. Jean N443 of the Greater Hardwick Area provided the refreshments.