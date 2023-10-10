The Kiwanis Club of Barre is once again asking for help in raising money to buy 234 Thanksgiving turkeys to be given to area food shelves. This year we are giving to Capstone Community Action, Christ Alliance Church Food Pantry, DCF, Enough Ministries, Hedding Methodist Food Shelf, Meals on Wheels, Presbyterian Church, St. Monica’s Food Shelf, Twin Valley Senior Center, and the Websterville Food Shelf.

If you are willing and able to help please make checks payable to Kiwanis Club of Barre and mail to Kiwanis Club of Barre, PO Box 724 Barre, Vermont 05641.

The Kiwanis Club of Barre thanks you for your support in this great project.

