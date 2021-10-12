October 1 thru November 19

Please help by making a donation to any Barre Kiwanis member or send your contribution to Kiwanis Club of Barre PO Box 724, Barre, Vermont 05641.

We give 200 plus turkeys to area food shelves and others in need.

• Capstone Community Action

• Congregational Church

• DCF – Barre Courthouse

• Hedding Methodist Food Shelf

• Presbyterian Church

• St. Monica’s Food Shelf

• Twin Valley Senior Center

• Websterville Food Shelf

• Meals on Wheels

Thank you for any help you can give.