Community National Bank and The Rotary Club of Montpelier proudly announce the Annual Kitzmiller Memorial Coat Drive will take place in person this year. We are in urgent need of donations for men, women and children. Items needed include clean and gently used coats, parkas, snow pants, boots, hats, mittens, scarves, blankets and quilts, and we are always in great need of children’s wear.

Community members wanting to donate can drop off items during office hours at Community National Bank’s office in Barre located at 316 North Main Street, or at the Montpelier City Hall at 39 Main Street in Montpelier. Donations will be accepted now through Friday, October 20.

The Kitzmiller Memorial Coat Drive distribution date will be Saturday, October 21, 2023. Distribution locations are Bethany Church located at 115 Main Street in Montpelier from 9:00 a.m. until noon and Community National Bank’s Barre office from 9:00 a.m. until noon. All items are free.

It’s been a rough couple of years for all of us. Please help us honor the memory of Warren and Karen Kitzmiller by generously donating and helping our neighbors and community members stay warm this winter! This event is organized by The Rotary Club of Montpelier and Community National Bank.