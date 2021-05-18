Kinney Drugs, a leading pharmacy chain in New York and Vermont, has opened appointments for those age 12+ consistent with recent CDC ACIP recommendations. In addition, the 100% employee-owned company is introducing an exclusive “comfort vaccination experience” through a partnership with Pain Care Labs.

Kinney’s Pharmacists have been specially trained in immunization comfort techniques and take the “sting” out of shots with Buzzy® the Vaccine Bee. Buzzy® is a patented bumble bee-shaped device that simultaneously applies ice and vibration to desensitize before the injection as well as distract and disrupt pain transmission during the poke itself for a dramatically more comfortable experience. Buzzy was designed to help children and adults who have needle fear and/or sensitivity and is only available from Kinney Drugs Pharmacists.

“We have used Buzzy® effectively in clinical settings such as pediatric flu clinics with excellent patient response. Clinically, Buzzy® uses natural ‘gate control’ pain relief by confusing the body’s own nerves, thereby dulling or even eliminating sharp pain. When nerves receive non-painful signals such as vibration or cold, the brain ‘closes the gate’ on pain. We are delighted to partner with Pain Care Labs to be the only pharmacy in our area to offer comfort immunizations with Buzzy®”, said Dr. Shannon Miller, Director of Patient Outcomes for Kinney Drugs.

Patients can learn more about comfort immunization techniques and Buzzy® the Vaccine Bee and schedule a “sting-free” immunization at www.KinneyDrugs.com.