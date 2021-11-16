Kinney Drugs, a 100% employee-owned leading pharmacy chain in New York and Vermont, has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for ages 5+ per CDC guidelines.

Kinney Pharmacists know that in general, children tend to need more care when receiving shots than adults do. It can be a bit scary for them. Kinney’s goal is to make pediatric vaccination appointment(s) as easy and pleasant as possible for both children and their parents and caregivers by offering:

1. Family appointments: Parents can schedule an appointment for up to three children at once.

2. Dedicated afterschool appointment times, and longer appointments to ensure that children have time to adjust and feel more comfortable.

3. Optional “Buzzy the Vaccine Bee” experience (free of charge). Buzzy is a bee-shaped device that applies vibration and cold to numb the area and helps take the sting out of the shot.

4. Fun distraction activities as well as a small post-shot treat.

And as always, patient safety is most important. Kinney pharmacists employ a system of specialized checks and balances to ensure that patients receive the right vaccine at the right time. Appointments are now open, but they will be limited at first as vaccines are in high demand. Kinney is also working with government officials and local school districts to offer vaccination clinics.

To schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment in Vermont: https://kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/VT/.

“As a pharmacist and President of Kinney Drugs, I am glad that we are able to vaccinate our pediatric population,” said John Marraffa, R.Ph., President of Kinney Drugs. “Our Kinney pharmacists are committed and determined to help our communities end this pandemic and I am confident that our teams will create a positive experience for children and their parents or caregivers.”