I am not proud to admit this, but I learned this fact about British aristocracy only recently …

I assumed that all the children of a nobleman are nobles. Evidently not.

The eldest son of an Earl is an Earl, true enough. But all the rest of an Earl’s children are just commoners. And their only route to noble status is the untimely death of their older brother(s).

Today you’re a nobody; tomorrow you could live in a castle. This seems like an obvious recipe for murder. The comedy “Kind Hearts and Coronets” takes this idea and runs with it.

The story begins at the end, with the classy Duke D’Ascoyne calmly awaiting his execution. The hangman has never had the opportunity to kill a nobleman before. And the old fellow is giddy with excitement. He walks the halls of the prison practicing saying “your grace.”

We flash back to a more innocent time, when the Duke was merely Louis Mazzini – lowly clerk at a haberdashery. Louis’s mother was born into the aristocratic D’Ascoyne family, but they disowned her when she eloped with an Italian opera singer.

The dream that keeps Louis going is that he is 12th in line to the title of Duke of Chalmont. Though it is a long shot, Louis eagerly keeps up with his estranged family tree, crossing names off when D’Ascoynes die.

But the Grim Reaper isn’t moving fast enough. So Louis decides to give him a little assistance. “Kind Hearts and Coronets” becomes cinema’s first serial killer flick.

Louis uses his charm and ingenuity to ingratiate himself into the D’Ascoyne family. Then he picks them off one by one.

Impressively, director Robert Hamer maintains the same tone of silliness from start to finish, even as the aristocratic bodies start piling up.

He gets a lot of help from Sir Alec Guinness. When Louis begins his murder spree, there are eight remaining D’Ascoynes; and Guinness plays every one of them. This is an inspired choice and more than a wacky gimmick like Eddie Murphy in “The Nutty Professor.”

First, it helps us follow the story easily. We are introduced to a big family, and having them all look like Obi Wan Kenobi makes it relaxingly simple.

Second, having the same actor turn up over and over helps keep the tone light. Cold-blooded murder is serious business. But when we see Alec Guinness killed and then pop up again in the next scene, it softens the blow. It makes it feel like you are watching a play starring an old friend, who is having the time of his life.

And, again, Alec Guinness isn’t just clowning around like Eddie Murphy. Each character is unique. Some of the aristocrats are haughty jerks who deserve to die. Some of the D’Ascoynes are sweet and innocent.

As we’ve known from the first scene, Louis succeeds in his grand plan. He becomes the 10th Duke of Chalmont. But it doesn’t make him happy; it immediately puts a target on his back.

“Kind Hearts and Coronets” is a perfect little comedy that gently satirizes the British nobility and those who blindly honor them.

If you think about it, having hereditary landed aristocracy as a country’s main source of power is unfair, inefficient, and certain to lead to violence. No wonder the English only stuck with it for 1200 years.