Following a meeting between Thunder Road officials, Vermont state government officials and representatives of the Squier family, all parties have announced that the Kenley Dean Extravaganza – A Celebration of Life, for the One-and-Only, Ken Squier is in full planning stages and scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at Thunder Road International Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont. The Kenley Dean Extravaganza will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 with the annual Thunder Road car show set to start the day beginning at 9:00 a,m.

While the particulars, including the panel of speakers, are still in the planning stages, all parties agreed that this is meant to be an extravaganza to celebrate a one-of-a-kind life. Dave Moody, who also joined the planning meeting via video call said, “This is truly a celebration of Ken. Although we were, and are, saddened by his loss, we also all know that he wouldn’t stand for some somber, black suit get-together.”

Governor Phil Scott added, “One of the things we all agreed on is this will certainly be a celebration, a time to tell our favorite Ken stories and a time to remember all that he has done for our state and, of course, the sport of stock car racing.”

As in years past, Saturday, May 4 will start at 7:00 a.m. with the pit gate opening for Thunder Road and American-Canadian Tour teams for Car Show set-up. Gates will open at 9:00 a.m. for spectators, completely free of charge with the Kenley Dean Extravaganza to begin at 12:00 p.m., again free and open to the public. Practice for Thunder Road opening weekend divisions will begin at some time following the services.

The 2024 season hits its stride on Saturday, May 4 with the annual Car Show at Thunder Road with free admission for the general public from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by the Kenley Dean Extravaganza starting at 12:00 p.m. The 26th annual Community Bank 150 for the American-Canadian Tour kicks off the Thunder Road season the following day, Sunday, May 5. Track championship action for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and rk Miles Street Stocks begins on Sunday, May 5, alongside the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors for an explosive start to year 65 at the Nation’s Site of Excitement.

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ThunderRoadVT.