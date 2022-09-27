The 17th annual Kelly Brush Ride powered by VBT Bicycling Vacations raised more than $1 million for the first time ever, and as a result the Kelly Brush Foundation will achieve another major milestone—awarding, for the first time, $1 million in adaptive sports equipment grants this year.

“It is amazing that after 17 years the Kelly Brush Ride has reached the $1 million mark. The direct impact of the generosity of our riders, supporters and sponsors can be seen in the fact that we reached a second record in the number of adaptive equipment grants we will be able to give through our Active Fund,” said Executive Director Edie Perkins. “That $1 million is coupled with camps, scholarships and digital resource development, all geared towards helping tens of thousands of people with spinal cord injuries get back to active lives full of community, independence and joy.”

On September 10, in Middlebury, Vermont, more than 900 riders on 77 teams along with 40 adaptive riders participated in the Kelly Brush Ride, raising $1,024,043. Funds raised from the event provide direct support to people with spinal cord injuries to afford cost-prohibitive adaptive sports equipment like handcycles, mono-skis, sports wheelchairs and more.

“Hitting the $1 million mark for two key milestones—funds raised and grants awarded—really takes the foundation to the next level. This level of fundraising puts the Kelly Brush Ride among the top charity rides in the country. We could not be more thrilled about the explosive growth the KBF has seen, and all the exciting work we have ahead,” said Kelly Brush, whose family started the foundation following a ski racing accident that left her paralyzed in 2006. “I can’t thank enough the thousands of donors, sponsors and volunteers who have supported us over the years and with whom we could not have reached these major milestones.”

To date, the foundation has awarded more than 1,400 adaptive equipment grants to people in 49 states for adaptive equipment through its Active Fund. The ride also supports the foundation’s ski racing safety program. Each year grants are awarded to non-profit ski clubs and racing programs for improving race course safety. In 2022, the foundation awarded a record $120,000 in course improvement grants.

The Kelly Brush Ride powered by VBT Bicycling Vacations is made possible thanks to the generosity of many participants, volunteers, and sponsors including; VBT Bicycling Vacations, MassMutual, Sugarbush Resort, Murphy Realty Company, LLC, Audi South Burlington, Nokian Tyres, M&T Bank, Ross-Simons Jewelers, World Cup Supply, Concept2, Gravel & Shea PC, Dinse, Knapp & McAndrew P.C., NBT Bank, Summit Properties, Ursa Major, MountainGuard Insurance, our hosts on the Middlebury Ski Team and other generous sponsors.

About Kelly Brush Foundation

The Kelly Brush Foundation is a dynamic and growing Burlington, Vermont-based non-profit inspiring and empowering people with spinal cord injuries to be active and working closely with the alpine ski racing community to improve safety. The Kelly Brush Foundation was founded in 2006 by Kelly and her family after Kelly sustained a spinal cord injury while racing in an NCAA alpine ski race. To date, the Kelly Brush Foundation has awarded more than 1,400 adaptive equipment grants to people in 49 states.