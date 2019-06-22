June 22, 2019 – The State of the Climate: What Can We Expect?

with Weather Forecaster Roger Hill and Vermont State Climatologist Dr. Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux

A public forum on changing global climate impacts upon Vermont and the New England region will bring together experts in forecasting and climatology to Plainfield’s Opera House on June 22nd from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The forum includes three presentations about observed Vermont weather and north Atlantic currents over the past two years and a look ahead using the 4th National Climate Assessment, focussed upon Vermont and the New England, by one of its lead authors. There will be a break in the middle and an extended Q&A with discussion at the end.

Presenters include Vermont meteorologist Roger Hill, whose Weathering Heights forecasts and overviews provide up-to-date information for utility companies, ski areas, radio stations such as WDEV, Vermont municipalities and many New England residents.

He is followed by Professor Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux of UVM, who as Vermont State Climatologist was one of the Lead Authors of the 4th National Climate Assessment released in 2018 – herself focussing in that report upon Northeast U.S. climate change impacts now and into the future. Dr. Dupigny-Giroux serves on the NOAA Science Advisory Board Climate Working Group, co-chairs Vermont’s Drought Task Force, works closely with the Vermont Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and has received significant honors and awards for her scholarship in the field of Climatology.