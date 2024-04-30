We are the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network, a statewide 501c3 founded by students working to achieve education without racism through education about racism. We have donated hundreds of books on race and inclusion to schools, created dozens of lesson plans, written and advocated for two bills, and visited over 30 classrooms with our lessons both in person and virtually.

This year, VSARN has taken time to travel around Vermont to educate faculty, students, and community members on the importance of abandoning racism and discrimination within school systems. To continue this work with students who are passionate about it, we hope students can join us in Advocacy Day. This day is intended to get students involved in social change.

Why:

“Growing up in a predominantly white state, I have always seen the need for change. The social divide between races has been recognizable and predominant from the time that I could recount memories. Instead of worrying about playing with Barbies, I was wondering why the Barbies didn’t look like me. Were my complexion and features so unbearable that a doll couldn’t resemble them? Beyond the objects around me, the lessons taught to me always made me feel targeted. In 7th grade I was made to participate in a slave simulation that impacted every kid in the room around me. For a mere grade and to continue to respect the teachers, students were put in an unfair and uncomfortable situation that disrespected the history of black culture. For these reasons and many more, joining an organization such as VSARN was very important to me. Going school by school to educate and promote anti-racism within education systems is a crucial part of progressing as a society. Welcoming people of color who can call out and fix systemic issues that run deep in various social constructs is something that everyone in Vermont and beyond should strive to do. To continue this work. Which can be rather isolating and lonely, Advocacy Day also became an important piece of the work that is social justice. Showing students who are about to go out into the world that there are various outlets to continue civil rights work is critical to strengthen minds. Having short conversations that can branch into paths available to students through presentations from civil rights lawyers, poets, and artists is the first step to an even bigger mission. I truly believe collaborating with people with the same views, and even different views, can allow more accepting mindsets to become the norm. For those who are considered different, I hope they don’t have to experience the trauma that comes with discriminatory behaviors that many in this generation had to experience. These dreams can only become reality through educational opportunities like Advocacy Day.” — Amaya Tonda

Where: Statehouse in Montpelier, 115 State St.

When: May 3rd 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Who: Speakers include:

• Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland-Hanzas

• Julia Torti, United States Attorney Office

• Julio Thompson, Civil Rights Unit Director, Attorney General Office

• Executive Director of Vermont Racial Justice Alliance, Mark Hughes

• Many legislators who are coming to visit, including Rep. Saudia Lamont, Sen. Kesha, Ram Hinsdale, and Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun

What: A day to learn about civil rights, equity, and justice with speakers from around the state and country.

Free Pizza and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream will be served!

For questions or comments, please contact Addie Lentzner and Amaya Tonda addie@vsarn.org; amaya@vsarn.org.