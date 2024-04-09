Vermont Humanities turns 50 this year, and to celebrate this milestone anniversary we’re hosting a special “golden” Vermont Book Awards party.

The Vermont Book Awards are an annual prize for outstanding literature by Vermont authors, supported by a partnership between Vermont College of Fine Arts, the Vermont Department of Libraries, and Vermont Humanities.

Mark your calendars and pull out all your gold, because the winners of the Vermont Book Awards will be announced on Saturday, May 4 at College Hall in Montpelier and we’d love you to join us for the big reveal.

The evening starts with a reception featuring desserts and a cash bar followed by a brief program to award the winners in the Fiction, Creative Non-Fiction, Poetry, and Children’s Literature categories.

We can’t wait to see our favorite Vermont authors together in one room and to find out the 2023 award winners. What a fun way to support literature in Vermont!

If you would like to join us for the event but the cost is a barrier, please contact miciah.gault@vcfa.edu.

Vermont Humanities strives to provide accommodations whenever possible, and all event locations are ADA accessible. To request another accommodation, contact us at miciah.gault@vcfa.edu by Friday, April 19.