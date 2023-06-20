The Vermont Foodbank’s Community Kitchen Academy (CKA) is currently accepting applications for student enrollment in its successful culinary job training program. CKA is a 9-week program that involves hands-on learning in a commercial kitchen, certifications and job placement support. Students learn culinary skills from industry professionals, while transforming rescued food into delicious meals that help people facing hunger at local food shelves and meal sites. The program has a deep and lasting impact for participants and the community, with graduates reporting increased skills and confidence to get the jobs they want, as well as a sense of connection to their communities.

CKA is located in Barre and Burlington. It is a statewide program of the Vermont Foodbank that has been partnering with Capstone Community Action and Feeding Chittenden for over a decade, graduating nearly 400 students. Limited space available. No cost to qualified applicants. APPLY ONLINE at www.vtfoodbank.org/cka.