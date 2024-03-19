In 1953, Joe McCarthy was an influential senator and the House Unamerican Activities Committee could publicly interrogate entertainers it didn’t like. A hideous war of choice in Korea was grinding to a stalemate. But the Hollywood blacklist meant that it was career suicide even to question the wisdom of war against China or Russia. Into this void of freedom stepped the sci-fi writers. Using allegory, critical thinkers could express their concerns without becoming unemployed dissidents.

“It Came From Outer Space” is a straightforward message movie that advocates peace and respect for cultural differences.

But since communism is never mentioned, apparently the red baiters did not view the film as a threat. Screenwriter Ray Bradbury kept on writing popular science fiction, and filmmaker Jack Arnold kept directing above-average monster movies.

“Outer Space” takes place in a small town in the Arizona desert. Astronomer John Putnam witnesses a meteorite crashing to Earth near his house.

When he gets to the crater, John is flabbergasted to see a space ship and a hideous alien.

But not every stranger who looks scary really is scary. The aliens tell John that they crash landed here by accident and they just want to fix their ship and get home. “Outer Space” is essentially “ET” without the cute kids and the melodrama.

“Let us stay apart, your world and ours,” one of the aliens calmly states. “For if we come together, there will only be destruction.”

John is willing to help the ETs go home. The sheriff and his buddies can’t believe that the aliens can be anything other than dishonest evil invaders. They prepare for a violent showdown.

The point of the movie is clear, simple, and sane: we aren’t going to live in harmony – hand in hand – with the Ruskies or Red Chinese anytime soon.

But that doesn’t mean we have to be enemies. There is a whole lot of space between us and them. We can live apart and live in peace if we want to.

Sadly, our government – like the gung-ho sheriff – doesn’t want to. The movie shows that those who insist on treating Russia and China as our enemies don’t have our best interests in mind. They are just blindly bellicose by nature.

Trenchant sci-fi like “It Came From Outer Space” genuinely helped our culture. The Red Scare hysteria calmed as the 1950s wore on.

I’m grateful that we don’t need enlightened Science Fiction anymore. Thank goodness the Republican Party doesn’t claim that the Chinese are our arch enemies even though they’ve never attacked a country within 5000 miles of our border. And thank heavens the Democratic Party doesn’t smear people as Russian Assets because they question our funding of the war in Ukraine. That would be pretty sick and backward.