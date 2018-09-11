Isaac Leader, MD, Marries

Janet and Andy Leader of North Middlesex are happy to announce the marriage on 11/9/18, of their son, Dr. Isaac Leader, to Ai Yamakawa, the daughter of Dr. Masaru Yamakawa and Eriko Yamakawa of Fukui, Japan. Dr. Yamakawa is a recent recipient of the Emperor’s Lifetime Medical Service Award for his continuing work as a surgeon and primary care physician.

Isaac is a 1990 graduate of U32 high school. He served three years in the U.S. Army before enrolling in the University of Vermont where he earned the BS and MD degrees. He is employed as an Academic Hospitalist, Internal Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Hospital, Bronx, NY. Isaac and Ai are the proud parents of two happy and healthy small boys. They make their home in the Bronx along with one “ferocious orange house cat, Pikachu”. They plan to honeymoon in Hawaii.