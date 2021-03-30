The deadline for Vermont personal income tax filings for tax year 2020 has been extended from April 15 to May 17 in alignment with the federal due date change announced by the IRS earlier this week.

This extension means taxpayers can file their 2020 Vermont personal income tax, and pay any tax owed, by May 17 without penalties and interest. This extended due date also applies to Vermont Homestead Declarations and Property Tax Credit Claims.

Although the filing deadline has moved, Vermonters who wish to file their returns and claims before May 17 can still do so. The Department encourages all taxpayers to file electronically and request a direct deposit if they are owed a refund.

If taxpayers need additional time to file personal income tax returns, they may request an extension of time to file until October 15. Those requesting an extension of time to file for filing personal income tax returns are reminded that these extensions do not extend the time to pay any tax owed, and tax must be paid by May 17 to avoid penalties and interest. Vermonters should still file their Homestead Declaration and Property Tax Credit Claims forms by May 17 to avoid late fees assessed by a taxpayer’s town.

This extension does not apply to any tax year 2021 estimated payments. Most taxpayers do not need to make estimated payments because their taxes are withheld from their paychecks and paid to the Department by their employer.