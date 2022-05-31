Things are tough in our country and in our world today. I know, I should tell you something you didn’t already know. To deny that things are going a bit crazy is to be an ostrich with his head stuck in the sand. (Although, ostriches don’t actually put their heads in the sand. Did you know that? Does that ruin the analogy?)

Turn on the TV or your phone, buy a newspaper, or simply drive past your favorite gas station and you can’t help but become painfully aware that things aren’t looking too good for us humans lately. ‘Wars and rumors of wars’ fill the news. Go grocery shopping, (something I used to enjoy doing) and you will see that buying a car isn’t the only act that can cause you sticker shock. Strolling down an aisle in a supermarket and checking the prices gives new meaning to the phrase ‘death by a thousand cuts.’ Depressed yet? I hope not.

So, what are you and I to do? That head in the sand trick doesn’t work, (not even for ostriches) and since most of us do not hold congressional seats or run energy companies, it would be wise to come up with some strategy to save our collective sanity. Agreed? (Daily checking your stock portfolio is not the answer right now. My wife has tried that.)

My suggestion is a simple one. It is something that I have tried and know that it works. The idea is to make an investment in something more than the market or even the supermarket. It is not a cure for economic woes, but it might be a cure for all that handwringing and politician-bashing you’ve been doing.

The idea, (as you may have guessed by the title) is to simply invest in the deliberate act of gratitude. You do have things and people in your life, right? SO, BE GRATEFUL! Be thankful for what you have and for where you live. Actually, stop and smell the roses in your yard, or in my case the lilacs. Become genuinely appreciative of those wonderful family members and friends you have been blessed with. That part is easy if you think of what your life would be without them. And do all this investment in an ‘attitude of gratitude,’ intentionally. Consciously think on those things, those situations, and especially of those people.

Not to go too far out on a ‘wearing your heart on your sleeve’ limb, but writing this reminded me of my favorite singer, James Taylor, and my favorite of his songs, “Shower the People.” One line says: “Shower the people you love with love. Show them the way you feel. Things are gonna be much better if you only will.”

I once saw a bumper sticker with the saying: “Gratitude is the best therapy.” I believe we can, together, get through all this tough stuff around us if we remember that. So, shower the people you love with love, be mindfully grateful, and the next time you can’t sleep don’t count sheep. Count your blessings.

