After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Montpelier Alive is thrilled to announce the return of the July 3rd Independence Day Celebration in Montpelier. The day-long festivities will include a food truck festival, family entertainment, a mile-long road race, community parade, musical performances, and a fireworks show. The event was named one of Vermont’s Top 10 Summer Events by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce for 2019 and 2020.

“Montpelier Alive is excited to bring back a diverse, creative, and entertaining festival to our capital city,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.

Whether you’re marching or watching, the July 3rd parade is Montpelier’s must-see event of the year. Parade applications are now open, and parade participants are invited to compete in the Union Mutual July 3rd Parade Competition. Competitors are challenged to create patriotic floats, costumes, decorations that wow the crowd. Show off your artistic and performance talents through music, dancing, puppeteers, clowns, cyclists, gymnasts – whatever your talent, we want to see it! $1000 in prizes will be awarded. More information and the application is available at www.montpelieralive.org/july3.

The July 3rd festivities are generously supported by lead sponsors National Life Group, Union Mutual, and Community National Bank. Additional sponsors include The City of Montpelier, Casella, Green Light Real Estate, and Denis, Ricker, & Brown.

Montpelier Alive works to create a more vibrant and livable community by celebrating Montpelier’s heart and soul: its downtown. We bring the community together through events, keep our downtown beautiful, support local businesses, and promote Montpelier to visitors.