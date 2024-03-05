Stereotypes are fun and amusing. Sometimes they are even accurate. But they are no substitute for getting to know an individual, because he may defy every stereotype.

That is the story of Douglas Sirk’s life, and the subject of his art.

Sirk was born Hans Detlef Sierk in Hamburg, Germany. His first wife joined the Nazi party. His only son fought for the Third Reich and died on the Eastern Front.

So, what kind of movies would you expect this straight German immigrant to make? Sirk made soapy melodramas entirely from the point of view of women. Sirk explored the complex and troubling experience of being a black woman in America. Smashing expectations and stereotypes came easy to Mr. Sirk.

Sirk’s greatest hit and artistic triumph was “Imitation of Life.”

Lana Turner is glamorous and sophisticated as Lora, an aspiring actress who moves to New York with her young daughter.

In the first scene, Lora meets a homeless black woman named Annie. Lora agrees to let Annie and her daughter Sarah Jane stay with them for the night. The one night turns into a decade, with Annie becoming Lora’s housekeeper and best friend.

On paper, everything is coming up roses. Lora becomes a Broadway sensation. Soon, the four women move on up from their little apartment to a luxurious house in the suburbs. But Douglas Sirk has no passion for the surface pleasures of Eisenhower’s America. He is interested in the gritty cultural problems that no one else wanted to talk about.

During Lora’s first big interview with a major Broadway agent, the agent hits on her and encourages her to give sexual favors in exchange for opportunities. Lora flatly rejects him and leaves. But when the agent calls back with a part a few months later, Lora jumps at the chance and hires the creep as her agent.

Lora’s caring boyfriend Steve is horrified that she is running to work with the sleazy agent. He forbids her to go. Steve means well – he’s just looking out for the woman he loves. However, Sirk observes that even nice American guys are chauvinists who feel like they have the right to give orders to their girlfriends rather than respectfully support their choices.

Lora’s success gives her daughter a life of comfort and opportunity, but ruins their relationship because Lora is away on acting jobs so often.

Annie and Sarah Jane are growing apart for very different reasons. Sarah Jane is blessed (or cursed) with light skin, so she can pass as white. And she wants nothing more in the world.

Hollywood made countless anti-racism movies. All of them are in the right, but none of them are brave and interesting. Douglas Sirk’s take on race in America is both.

Sarah Jane’s only goal in life is to be white and have no one know her heritage. Nothing else matters. We see her happily put up with objectification, degradation, and exploitation. She’d rather be a white exotic dancer than a black professional. She’d rather be utterly alone and white than ever be seen with her mother again.

The final scene where Annie finally respects Sarah Jane’s wishes and leaves her alone is bittersweet and devastating.

It would be so easy to make Sarah Jane the villainess. But Sirk understands and respects her yearnings. You don’t have to be a guilt-ridden social justice warrior to recognize that being white in the USA is, and has always been, desirable. A trivial reduction in pigment makes everything a little easier and more convenient.

Douglas Sirk finally won his battle against foolish stereotypes. Sirk returned to Europe for good after “Imitation of Life.” He wasn’t missed. He was just that eccentric guy who churned out weepy chick flicks.

Decades later – with help from superfans David Lynch, John Waters, and Quentin Tarantino – Mr. Sirk was finally given the appreciation he deserves. He was brilliant and brave. He explored stereotypes, and defied stereotypes.