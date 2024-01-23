Join us for Ice on Fire, Central Vermont’s Celebration of Deep Winter. Come one, come all to this community festival to celebrate the lengthening days, and the warmth of our Montpelier community even in the frigid depths of winter. It is a fun afternoon of dance, theater, music, storytelling, and poetry performed by local artists and community members. There will also be winter games, activities for all ages, and more. Come dressed festively to be outside in whatever weather. Bring your own mug for hot drinks and come celebrate with us. Volunteers are needed. To volunteer for building the villages, contact Alec at Montpelier Parks: allsworth@montpelier-vt.org. To volunteer for day-of, singing and puppeteers for the opening and closing ceremonies, contact Janice at: janice@alltogetherNowvt.org.

Schedule of the Day:

• 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Procession set-up and volunteer welcome.

• 12 – 1:30 p.m.: Singing rehearsal. Join to learn the songs.

• 1:30 p.m.: Parade line up. Everyone is invited to join in the procession. Singing, music making, costumes, and puppeteers needed. Contact Janice.

• 2 p.m.: Procession and opening ceremony.

• 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.: Games, stories, performances, songs, food, and merriment.

• 4:45 – 5 p.m.: Closing ceremony, fire spinning, and bonfire.

We’ll be back for 2024 on Sunday, February 4th at 203 Country Club Road (former Elks Lodge property) in Montpelier. The event starts at 2 p.m. and will finish around dusk with a bonfire. Folks are encouraged to come join the fun or enjoy the cross-country skiing trails and snow-shoeing paths. Stay tuned to the Montpelier Park Department’s social media pages for the latest updates.