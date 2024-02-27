For an hour, we’ve watched two little boys who respect their father Yoshii. They look up to him.

The only point of going to school – where they get bullied – is so they can grow up and be something like their dad.

Then everything changes. Yoshii and the boys are over at a neighbor’s house. The neighbor is their schoolmate Ryoichi’s father. The boys assumed that Ryoichi’s father and their father are co-workers and peers. Their little world is about to come crashing down.

First off, Ryoichi’s dad’s house is much bigger. Second, there’s a film projector where the rich fellow plays home movies that he shot in the office. Worst of all, the office footage shows Yoshii clowning around for Ryoichi’s dad’s amusement.

It is abundantly clear that Ryoichi’s dad is the boss and Yoshii is an obsequious underling.

When they get back to their own humble little house, the two boys confront their father, with confusion and anger. “Why were you behaving that way?” “Because Ryoichi’s father is important,” Yoshii responds.

“Why aren’t you important?”

With that, this silent comedy blossoms into something profound. Yasujiru Ozu – Japan’s greatest director – addresses one of the great challenges of the human condition.

How do you find meaning and respect in the working world? How do you cope with employment realities that are nothing like what you were taught to expect?

“I Was Born, But…” is quiet, subtle, and even-handed. And it’s the most important philosophical film of the silent era.

The two boys act ungratefully and disrespectfully to their father. But their reaction isn’t unreasonable. “My father is a nobody,” they think. “Does that mean that I am a nobody? Will I always be a nobody?” The answers to all these questions, of course, is a solid Yes.

Yoshii, for his part, handles his sons’ disrespect with patience and maturity. He understands where they are coming from. He isn’t beaming with pride about his career, either. But they need the money and that’s that.

The problem isn’t Yoshii. The problem isn’t his judgmental children. The problem isn’t a lack of great jobs.

The problem is that White Collar culture creates unhelpful expectations. Some young people begin their careers thinking that they will find meaning, purpose, and identity in the workplace.

This mindset leads people to foolishly choose to work harder and longer than their peers. It inspires workers to look forward to a promotion instead of just trying to make the best of their current role.

Happiness and inner peace are easier to achieve if your only work goal is to work. Try to labor simply for the dignity of labor. Work simply because it is more noble than laziness. Make money because it is more dignified than asking for handouts. If you keep it as simple as that, your chances of feeling successful will rise from slim to highly likely.

Above all, don’t try to be important. I’m not. You’re not. And that’s okay.