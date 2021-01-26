Hunger Free Vermont was selected as the charity partner to receive donations from the Shaw’s Nourishing Neighbors fundraising campaign held at 19 Vermont stores in September. Nourishing Neighbors helps to ensure that every child in Vermont is able to have a healthy breakfast. The unprecedented $59,000 in generous donations made by customers at all Vermont Shaw’s will power Hunger Free Vermont’s work assisting schools and communities throughout Vermont to offer more kids a nutritious breakfast every day. Hunger Free Vermont provides its technical expertise at no charge, helping schools and community programs incorporate proven best practices, like moving breakfast after the bell and making it an essential part of the school day. Most importantly, this generous support will help make sure that a high-quality school breakfast, made with as much fresh, locally produced food as possible, is within reach of all students in Vermont year-round.

“We are so fortunate to receive this incredible donation from Shaw’s annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign. This support helps us ensure that children in Vermont will be able to eat a healthy breakfast so they feel good, and can make the most of their academic day,” said Anore Horton, Executive Director of Hunger Free Vermont. “Our pride and gratitude for being a part of this recipient group is made even greater knowing that these funds were raised during the pandemic crisis, and we are truly thankful to Shaw’s and their customers for helping us continue to make a difference in the lives of Vermont children.”

Hunger Free Vermont’s mission is to end the injustice of hunger and malnutrition for all Vermonters. For 28 years their experienced staff have developed carefully integrated strategic initiatives designed to make sure that everyone in Vermont has reliable and consistent access to the healthy food we all require to thrive every day. They help community organizations, schools, and childcare providers understand and make the most effective use of the federal nutrition programs that feed children through childcare, school, afterschool, and summer meal programs; and families and adults through 3SquaresVT and WIC.

Hunger Free Vermont also works to ensure that access to nutritious, affordable food is built into the fabric of all communities. They accomplish this by bringing together community engagement groups called Hunger Councils to address issues in their own regions, by acting as a thought leader and convener across a wide range of local, state, regional, and national agencies and organizations to bring about systemic solutions to hunger, and through direct advocacy and public outreach campaigns. Nourishing Neighbors, a charitable program of the Shaw’s Foundation, is working to eradicate childhood hunger in America. With 1 in 7 children in America not knowing where their next meal will come from, the funds raised in September power local efforts that ensure every child may have a healthy breakfast.

“Breakfast is an essential school supply for kids to learn, grow, and thrive,” said Rob Backus, President of Shaw’s. “It’s an honor to support the work of Hunger Free Vermont. We are privileged to serve the community alongside organizations that work tirelessly to make our neighborhoods better places to live and work.”