Hunger Free Vermont Receives $36,090 Nourishing Neighbors Grant from Shaw’s Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbor Campaign

Hunger Free Vermont received a $36,090 grant from Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program. The grant was provided from funds donated by generous customers at checkout last September and will be used to help schools and communities across Vermont to increase the number of children who consistently participate in their school breakfast programs.

“We are so grateful to partner with Shaw’s to help increase the number of K-12 students throughout Vermont start the day with a tasty and nutritious breakfast,” said Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont. “Eating breakfast is an essential first step in helping the kids in our communities get ready for all that they will learn throughout the school day. With this funding from so many generous Shaw’s customers, we can continue to work to end the injustice of hunger through dignified and sustainable ways.”

Hunger Free Vermont’s mission is to end the injustice of hunger and malnutrition for all Vermonters. For 30 years they have focused on breaking the cycle of hunger and poverty for tens of thousands of children and families living in Vermont. The work has successfully provided many thousands of people living in Vermont with the most consistent, dignified, and readily available opportunities to eat the healthy food required to stay well while members of the community work to overcome economic challenges.

“We’re pleased to partner with Hunger Free Vermont to address hunger issues in our community,” said Rob Backus, President at Shaw’s and Star Market. “Nourishing Neighbors, together with partners like Hunger Free Vermont, is making our neighborhoods better for our most vulnerable community members.”

Nourishing Neighbors is a charitable program of Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation. The program aims to eradicate childhood hunger in America by keeping food banks stocked and supporting meal distribution programs at schools. In 2020, Nourishing Neighbors enabled 350 million meals, invested $10.4