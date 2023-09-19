If you lost vital documents during Vermont’s July floods, such as birth and marriage certificates, Social Security cards, driver’s licenses or medical records, you can get replacements from the following contacts:

Federal Documents

• Permanent Resident Card (Green Card):

Phone: 800-375-5283

Website: uscis.gov

• Medicare cards:

Phone: 800-633-4227; (TTY) 877-486-2048

Website: medicare.gov

• Military records:

Phone: 314-801-0800

Website: archives.gov/contact

• Passport:

Phone: 877-487-2778; (TTY) 888-874-7793

Website: travel.state.gov

• Social Security card:

Phone: 800-772-1213; (TTY) 800-325-0778

Website: ssa.gov

• U.S. Savings Bonds (Department of the Treasury):

Phone: 844-284-2676

Website: treasurydirect.gov

• U.S. tax documents (IRS):

Phone: 800-829-1040

Website: irs.gov

–Tax deadlines for Vermont residents that were set to occur July 7 or after have been extended to November 15, 2023. For more info, visit IRS: Vermont flooding victims now eligible for tax relief; Oct. 16 deadline, other dates extended to Nov. 15 | Internal Revenue Service

• COVID-19 Vaccination cards:

Phone: 888-688-4667, option 3 Email: VaxRecordRequest@vermont.gov Website: COVID-19 FAQ (vermont.gov)

State Documents

• Birth, death, marriage, divorce records:

Phone: 800-439-5008 (within Vermont) or 802-863-7275

Website: Order Vital Records | Vermont Department of Health (healthvermont.gov)

• Driver’s License, Learner’s Permit, Non-Driver ID, vehicle registration:

Phone: 802-828-2000

Website: Online Services | Department of Motor Vehicles (vermont.gov)

• 3SquaresVT (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program):

Phone: 1-800-479-6151

Website: 3SquaresVT | Department for Children and Families (vermont.gov)

• State tax documents:

Website: Flood Recovery Resources | Department of Taxes (vermont.gov)

–State tax deadlines have been extended to November 15, 2023, for those affected by flooding.

–For a list of town clerks, visit TownClerkGuide.pdf (vermont.gov).

Personal Documents

• Real estate and property documents: Contact the office of your county clerk

• Credit cards: Contact your credit card company

• Insurance Documents: Contact your insurance agent

For the latest information about Vermont’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4720. Follow FEMA’s Region 1 account at Twitter twitter.com/FEMARegion1 or the FEMA Facebook page at facebook.com/FEMA. Follow the Vermont Emergency Management Agency on Twitter at twitter.com/vemvt and on Facebook at facebook.com/VermontEmergencyManagement.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.