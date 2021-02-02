Hometown Heroes is a widely supported project in Fair Haven by Emily Stockwell, a community leader who organizes several projects in support of veterans locally and around the state and the daughter of a notable World War II veteran of Fair Haven, Vermont. She leads the charge on such projects in honor of many local citizens from her hometown who have answered the call of duty, including her late father, Bernard Stockwell.

Bernard “Bun” Stockwell was born on March 30, 1923, in Fair Haven,Vermont, where he also graduated high school. He is remembered for serving in the European Theater during WWII after enlisting in the U.S. Army. Following his time in uniform, he served for 50 years as a member of the Fair Haven Fire Department, a member of the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, Fair Haven Historical Society, and the Fair Haven American Legion Post #49 and its Color Guard. For his contributions and honorable service as a hometown hero, a profile of Bun Stockwell will be featured on the first Vermont Veterans Tribute, which will be located in Fair Haven, Vermont.

The idea of Hometown Heroes was born on Pearl Harbor Day in 2019 when Emily Stockwell was participating in mourning ceremonies with Fair Haven American Legion Post 49 Color Guard. In that moment, she recognized a silence in the community with no tributes or active recognition of local servicemembers from post-Vietnam to present. She then assembled the Hometown Heroes Team: Gina Cull, Terry Carruth, Joe Donaldson, and Hazel Panoushek.

Hometown Heroes is a war memorial that will stand as two stone monuments with engraved Honor Rolls of Hometown Heroes. The monuments will accompany the POW-MIA and existing war memorials on the grass triangle at the northwest corner of the Fair Haven Town Green.

The Vermont Veterans Tribute Task Force (VVTTF) will work in partnership with Hometown Heroes, a memorial honoring post-Vietnam veterans to the present day. The first Vermont Veterans Tribute is a large mural currently being designed by veterans and members of the community. Together with Hometown Heroes, the VVTTF will coordinate planning and unveiling the projects in Downtown Fair Haven, Vermont in 2022.

The first Vermont Veterans Tribute will be located on Main Street in Downtown Fair Haven on a building owned by USMC veteran Kevin Durkee of Fair Haven. The tribute will feature historical figures and contemporaries in uniform who left a legacy by their service to country and community. It will honor those who serve and highlight the history of the community and state to share with visitors of Vermont.

Residents of Fair Haven and neighboring communities are encouraged to share this honor with veterans and active duty servicemembers to contribute their name to the Hometown Heroes Honor Roll. To do so, contact Emily Stockwell (vt_pagirl@yahoo.com), Founder of Hometown Heroes, to receive a form letter requesting permission and information for the monument. Consider donating to Hometown Heroes, 200 Main Street, Poultney, VT 05764.

Honoring Vermont veterans, the Vermont Veterans Tribute Task Force was formed by Joshua Ferguson (joshua.ferguson@usa.com). Statement co-authored by Benjamin Howard, VVTTF Task Force Member, USAF Academy Class of 2021.