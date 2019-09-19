Home Share Now and HomeShare Vermont Unite into One Homesharing Organization

For over 16 years, homesharing services have been provided to Vermonters by two small and independent non-profit organizations, working to improve the lives of thousands of Vermonters: Home Share Now (covering Washington, Lamoille and Orange counties) and HomeShare Vermont (covering Chittenden, Addison, Grand Isle and Franklin counties).

Over the past few months, discussions have taken place between the two programs to determine how to efficiently and cost effectively deliver strong, sustainable homesharing services to Vermonters. To achieve this, our organizations have made the decision to have all homesharing services provided by one organization.

Effective November 1, 2019 HomeShare Vermont will provide homesharing services to all seven counties listed above. A new Central Vermont office will open in Montpelier at 149 State Street. Their toll-free phone number is 1-877-348-1496. To assure continuity of services, Aaron Guman of Home Share Now will be hired as part of HomeShare Vermont’s Montpelier staff and will continue to serve homesharing participants in the Central Vermont region.

Who is HomeShare Vermont? HomeShare Vermont, founded in 1982, is an internationally recognized non-profit that works to match up people who are looking for housing with those who have homes to share. HomeShare Vermont provides a comprehensive screening and matching service for elders, persons with disabilities or others who need a little help around the house, companionship or simply shared expenses in order to continue to live in their home safely and comfortably.

HomeShare Hosts are matched with people looking for a place to live who are willing to provide a little help in exchange for a below market rent. That help can be mowing the lawn, preparing a meal, walking the dog or just hanging out together.

Each match is unique and the process directed by the individuals involved. HomeShare Vermont provides ongoing support throughout the match. The role of the organization is to help create great matches that are not just about housing but also about friendships and people helping each other.

Please visit our website at https://www.homesharevermont.org/ for more information or email us at info@homesharevermont.org.