The Western concept of class hierarchy has dramatically changed, I think for the better.

Educated, higher class people used to make more money. And they’d pay lower class men to do less important blue-collar work for them.

The working-class guys would look up to their educated overlords; the educated folks would look down on the hourly laborers.

It isn’t that simple anymore. Plenty of over-educated people work desk jobs that don’t pay all that well. And the people with a valuable blue-collar skill – plumbers, electricians, elevator installers, power-plant operators – make a splendid living.

This class-leveling process has been a long time coming. “Hobson’s Choice” is about a haughty, entitled white-collar guy being beaten and humbled by an uneducated skilled laborer.

The story takes place in an English village in the Victorian Era. Charles Laughton hams it up as Henry Hobson: owner of the finest shoe store in town.

In his mind, Hobson is the king of all he surveys. In reality, he is a loud, ridiculous blowhard of middling intelligence. Hobson is Archie Bunker minus the racism.

He’s too proud (and drunk) to recognize that the success of his shop is a combination of his daughter Maggie’s business prowess and his cobbler Willie’s shoemaking mastery.

But it’s the 19th Century. What can a woman and an illiterate cockney accomplish? You guessed it: everything.

Maggie’s brash plan is to marry Willie and open a competing shoe store together. Willie can’t even comprehend her plan, but he’s not in the habit of contradicting his boss’s daughter so he goes away with her.

To Hobson’s surprise, Maggie turns out to be a savvier businessman than he is.

To everyone’s surprise, Willie discovers pride, dignity, and self-esteem.

The fun of “Hobson’s Choice” is Charles Laughton’s dumb drunk diatribes. But the heart of the movie is Willie’s slow evolution, which matches the slow rise of the skilled working class.

When we first meet him, Willie is so overwhelmed by his social betters that he can barely get out a sentence. By the end, he has more money than most of them do. And he has the knowledge that they need him: he has a skill that’s a heck of a lot more valuable than their posh accents.

In “Hobson’s Choice,” we see the genesis of our 21st Century society, where the roofer drives up in a Ford F-150 XLT, and the educated customer can barely afford to pay him because she’s still in debt from grad school.

Hey, I don’t regret getting an education, learning to write, and earning my college degrees. However, these accomplishments are garbage compared to the ability to repair the electric and plumbing in my house. That’s why the people who do it get paid a lot more than me per hour. They deserve every penny. And they deserve my gratitude and admiration.