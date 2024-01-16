Embodying the mantra “Hike Vermont,” Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel raised $2,500 for the Green Mountain Club through a clever fundraising event this year.

Lenny’s teamed up with Darn Tough Vermont to create limited-edition Green Mountain Club hiking socks. Socks were released exclusively at Lenny’s in spring to build momentum for the summer hiking season. Lenny’s donated $5.00 from each pair sold to the Green Mountain Club.

We are pleased to continue our partnership with Lenny’s and Darn Tough Vermont with another wonderful custom hiking sock,” said Mike DeBonis, Executive Director at GMC. “Lenny’s and GMC both want to provide the hiker with an amazing hiking experience, whether that’s with great gear that lasts or by hiking on well-maintained trails in Vermont’s mountains.”

Beyond maintaining hiking trails, the club has a hiking community of nearly 10,000 members and offers hiking recommendations, workshops, and outings. In addition to the custom Life is Good T-shirts, Lenny’s carries a variety of books, guides, and maps published by the Green Mountain Club, along with an extensive collection of hiking boots and socks.

About the Green Mountain Club: Established in 1910 to build the Long Trail, the Green Mountain Club is a private non-profit organization with over 9,800 members. The GMC is dedicated to maintaining, managing, and protecting Vermont’s historic Long Trail, Appalachian Trail, and the Kingdom Heritage Lands trails in the Northeast Kingdom, and advocating for hiking opportunities in Vermont. Every year more than 1,000 volunteers work so that current and future generations will enjoy the 500-mile Long Trail System. Contact the Green Mountain Club to learn more about the GMC or to become a member.