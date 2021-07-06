Embodying the mantra “I Hike Vermont,” Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel raised $6,515 for the Green Mountain Club through a clever fundraising event this spring.

Lenny’s teamed up with Darn Tough Vermont to create limited-edition Green Mountain Club hiking socks. Over 1,400 pairs of socks were released exclusively at Lenny’s in mid-March and the vast majority sold in the first few weeks. Lenny’s donated $5.00 from each pair sold to the Green Mountain Club.

“Vermont is the home of and destination for passionate hikers,” said Mark McCarthy, Co-Owner of Lenny’s. “We are proud to share the story of Vermont’s most cherished and irreplaceable resource. For over 110 years, the Green Mountain Club has protected and maintained our Green Mountains and Vermont’s Long Trail System. This partnership is our way of saying thank you to their hard-working team of staff and volunteers.”

In addition to the work they do to maintain hiking trails, the club has a hiking community of 10,000 members and offers hiking recommendations, workshops, and outings. In addition to the custom Darn Tough sock, Lenny’s carries a variety of books, guides, and maps published by the Green Mountain Club, along with an extensive collection of hiking boots.

“Both Lenny’s and Darn Tough are natural and supportive partners for the Green Mountain Club, whose mission is to make the Green Mountains play a larger role in the life of the people,” said Mike DeBonis, Executive Director of GMC. “With these special edition high-quality hiking socks, Lenny’s is helping outfit Vermont hikers with the gear they need to enjoy the mountains, and their generous support of the Green Mountain Club helps us manage, maintain, and steward over 500 miles of trails for current and future generations of hikers.”

About the Green Mountain Club: Established in 1910 to build the Long Trail, the Green Mountain Club is a private non-profit organization with over 9,800 members. The GMC is dedicated to maintaining, managing, and protecting Vermont’s historic Long Trail, Appalachian Trail, and the Kingdom Heritage Trails in the Northeast Kingdom, and advocating for hiking opportunities in Vermont. Every year more than 1,000 volunteers work so that future generations will enjoy the 500-mile Long Trail System. Contact the Green Mountain Club to learn more about the GMC or to become a member.