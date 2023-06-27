Get ready for Montpelier’s biggest celebration of the year! Come for the day, stay for the fireworks. Find the full list of events and activities throughout the city at: https://montpelieralive.com/july-3rd-schedule.

This year’s Family Fest kicks off with ‘Dance, Sing, and Jump Around’ with Liz Benjamin and music by Joanne Garton and company. It starts at 3:00 p.m. (all ages welcome), and is followed by an appearance by the Big Nazo puppet group and the Providence Drum Troupe, both back by popular demand. In addition, there will be two bouncy houses on the State House Lawn, sponsored by Capital Community Church. Food trucks and other State Street vendors start selling at 3 p.m. Find gifts, face painting, and delicious foods from all around the world (28 vendors in all).

The Montpelier Mile starts at 6 p.m., followed by the fabulous parade, with returning community favorites such as Catamount Pipe Band, Hannaford’s Fife and Drum group, AllTogetherNow’s enormous puppets, Shidaa Project’s West African drumming, and the HoneyBee Steelband.

Following the parade, local celebrity Chad Hollister performs on the main stage, bringing energetic music to the State House Lawn. Julia Fortin of U32 High School sings the National Anthem, and a captivating Fireworks display caps the day.

Find street closures, parking and parking restrictions as well as information on taking the Green Mountain Transit shuttle on our website at: https://montpelieralive.com/july-3-2023-event-logistics.

Volunteers are a crucial part of hosting the city’s biggest event of the year and this year’s event is packed full of activities for everyone. Find out everything you need to know about attending Montpelier’s Independence Day Celebration at https://montpelieralive.com/july3-2023.

The July 3rd festivities are generously supported by lead sponsors Union Mutual, Community National Bank, and National Life Group. Additional sponsors include North Country Federal Credit Union, Cody Chevrolet, UVM Health Network, Capital Community Church, The City of Montpelier, Casella, and Denis, Ricker, & Brown.

Montpelier Alive works to create a more vibrant and livable community by celebrating Montpelier’s heart and soul: its downtown. We bring the community together through events, keep our downtown beautiful, support local businesses, and promote Montpelier to visitors.