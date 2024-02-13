Individuals have the opportunity to join the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) and the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC) in shaping the future of outdoor recreation in Vermont through the Move Forward Together Vermont Public Survey. The survey seeks public input about recreation needs and priorities and will be open until March 31, 2024.

“We are eager to hear from everyone who enjoys getting outside in Vermont, whether it’s skiing at a resort, hiking or biking on our trail systems, picnicking and playing in our municipal parks, fishing and hunting in our vast forests, and more,” said Claire Polfus, FPR Recreation Program Manager. “Your input will help us prioritize funding and resources across the state, including in your community.”

The mobile-friendly online survey takes approximately 15-20 minutes to complete. It explores outdoor activities and gathers opinions on priorities for outdoor recreation. Share your thoughts on how and where you spend your time outdoors.

The Public Survey is a crucial component of Move Forward Together Vermont—an initiative led by FPR and VOREC in collaboration with partners across the state. By gathering insights on the public’s preferences, the survey will inform decisions on how FPR and VOREC allocate funding and other resources for outdoor recreation. The survey will contribute to the priorities in an updated Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, which enables Vermont to access federal recreation funding. Additionally, the survey will lay the groundwork for the upcoming VOREC Action Plan and guide resource utilization and collaboration with partners to bolster the outdoor recreation economy.

For more information and to take the survey, visit Move Forward Together Vermont.

