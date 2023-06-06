Central Vermont Humane Society (CVHS) invites you to their annual Walk for Animals on Saturday, June 10th, on the state house lawn.

This fun, family-friendly and dog-friendly event is CVHS’s biggest fundraiser and community event of the year, and has a goal of raising $80,000.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., individuals can visit with vendors, participate in dog contests and other fun activities, enjoy refreshments and show off their love of animals with a gentle 1 1⁄2 mile walk through Montpelier.

“This year we are offering dog training sessions from Playful Pup Dog Training, face painting for children, even a special dog art project that people can do with their pets. We will also have our popular dog costume contest and trick contest. There’s really something for everyone!” remarked Sara Schrum, Development Manager.

Central Vermont Humane Society hosts this event to not only celebrate the importance of animal welfare in the community, but to thank the individuals who fundraised and donated in an effort to help CVHS reach their $80,000 goal.

“This event gives us a chance to celebrate our sponsors and everyone who helped fundraise for the animals,” said Laurie Garrison, Co-Executive Director.

As of May 31, 2023, Walk for Animals sponsors like 802 Cars, One Stop Country Pet Supply, Onion River Animal Hospital, in addition to registered fundraisers and donors have raised nearly $55,000.

With only a short time away, CVHS needs your help to make their goal!

“It’s crucial that we achieve our $80,000 goal this year as animals need us now more than ever. Families in our community are suffering from financial crises or housing issues and have turned to us because they have nowhere else to go.” Added Garrison, “Right now, our shelter is full and we have a waiting list to help more local Vermont animals. By donating to our walk, our supporters make it possible for CVHS to continue to care for these animals and help get them adopted in loving homes.”

To get involved, go to www.centralvermonthumane.org where you can set up an online fundraising page, or download a pledge sheet. Prizes, all donated by Vermont businesses, will be awarded to the top fundraisers as a thanks for their efforts.

To read more about this exciting community event, visit the CVHS website or Facebook page for updates. Anyone with questions can contact Sara Schrum at 476-3811 x 105 or email Development@centralvermonthumane.org.

About Central Vermont Humane Society

CVHS is an independent, non-profit, 501(c)3 charitable organization with no state or federal funding. We are not affiliated to the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA. We are entirely supported by individual donors, local business, fundraising events, grants, and small fees for some services. CVHS shelters and adopts domestic dogs, cats, and small furry animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs. We offer dog training classes, community clinics for low-cost rabies vaccinations and microchips, and education to animal guardians. CVHS also works to prevent and address animal cruelty and neglect, and supports legislative efforts to protect animals in Vermont.