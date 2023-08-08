While communities across the state rebuild after this summer’s severe storms, the Department of Vermont Health Access is working to ensure Vermonters affected by flooding maintain their health coverage. Having health insurance will bolster Vermonters’ health and well-being throughout what is sure to be a long and arduous recovery.

The Department of Vermont Health Access (DVHA), which administers Vermont Medicaid and Vermont Health Connect, is offering a special enrollment period for Vermonters affected by the natural disaster and in need of health insurance coverage.

Signing up for a qualified health plan is usually limited to an annual open enrollment period. However, any Vermonter who lets DVHA know that they were affected by the flood can sign up. DVHA reports over 90% of people enrolled through the health insurance marketplace qualify for financial help, with 25% of enrollees paying less than $25 a month for their health plans. Vermonters who are eligible for Medicaid can enroll at any time of year.

“We want to help those affected by this natural disaster in any way we can, and that includes ensuring that our friends, family, and neighbors avoid gaps in their health coverage,” said Andrea De La Bruere, Commissioner of DVHA. “Having health insurance makes it easier to access health care, and to avoid unexpected medical bills.”

DVHA has also extended Medicaid for Vermonters affected by flooding. Benefits for Vermonters whose renewal deadline was in July and who didn’t respond to redetermination notices will automatically be extended into August. Vermonters affected by flooding who did respond to their renewal and no longer have any health care coverage with the State can ask for one more month of benefits. To request an extension, call 855-899-9600 by Friday, August 11.

Finally, any Vermonter enrolled in Medicaid who has been impacted by flooding should call if they have questions about their health coverage and renewal schedule. DVHA can process these renewals on the phone to ensure benefits continue.

“The best way to ensure you have health coverage is to call the Department of Vermont Health Access,” said Adaline Strumolo, Deputy Commissioner of DVHA. “It’s vital that Vermonters who are recovering from the state of emergency can get routine medical care and treatment for emergent health issues.”

To get help signing up for Vermont Medicaid, Green Mountain Care Programs, Dr. Dynasaur, and Qualified Health Plans:

• Log on to your Vermont Health Connect portal account

• Call DVHA toll-free at 855-899-9600