As people throughout Vermont begin recovery from yet another devastating flood, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD joined Governor Phil Scott and other administration officials to encourage people to take advantage of the resources and information available to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy.

People can find safe cleanup, food safety and other guidance at HealthVermont.gov/Flood. Translated versions of these resources are also available.

Dr. Levine announced the Health Department is now offering free drinking water test kits for people with private wells or springs that were affected by floodwater. People can order a kit that tests for bacteria by visiting HealthVermont.gov/Flood, calling 802-338-4724 or 800-660-9997, or by contacting their local health office. The kits are not for people who use municipal water (receive a water bill). People who order a kit should follow all instructions for completing and returning it to receive an accurate result.

“If your well was affected by floodwater, assume your water is contaminated and do not use it for drinking, cooking or infant formula preparation. Get water from a known safe source, such as bottled water or a municipal building, until you can have it tested,” Dr. Levine said. “Offering free test kits will help reduce any financial barriers to people making sure their water is safe.”

Boiling your water for one minute kills bacteria and other organisms, but do not use or boil untested water that is cloudy, full of sediments, or smells like fuel or chemicals, he added.

Additional Health Department guidance for staying safe after a flood:

Swim & water safety

• Even once the skies have cleared, people and pets should stay out of any body of water after a heavy rain or flooding event.

• High water and strong undercurrents can linger and carry debris several days after a storm, making swimming or boating in these areas dangerous for anyone. Bodies of water may also be contaminated by microorganisms, fuel, and wastewater runoff.

• Swimming in contaminated water after a flood can result in serious safety risks or problems from infection.

• Heavy rains also create very strong and dangerous conditions at swim holes. These conditions can last for days as flood waters recede.

• Find another summer activity or place to cool off until waters are calm and clear again.

Returning to your home

• Wait until your local officials say it is safe and standing water has gone down.

• Watch out for any downed power lines, gas leaks or damaged fuel tanks. If you smell natural gas (like rotten eggs) or hear hissing, leave immediately and call your local utility.

• If electrical circuits and electrical equipment have gotten wet, or are in or near water, turn off the power if it’s safe to do so. And never use a generator inside your home, basement or garage, or less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent.

Cleaning your home

• If your home has been flooded and closed up for several days, assume your home has mold.

• You’ll need to remove moldy items and dry out your home by opening doors and windows. You can use fans and dehumidifiers when electricity is safe.

• Children, people with breathing problems and people with weakened immune systems should not help clean up after a flood.

• Wear protective clothing, including masks (N-95) and gloves. You can clean moldy items that do not absorb water using soap and water, but other materials like fabrics and cushions, may need to be thrown away.

• Don’t eat or drink anything that touched flood water, and throw away contaminated food, along with any foods that have not been refrigerated properly.

• Drain or dump standing water, which are prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes that can spread diseases such as West Nile virus.

“Unfortunately, weather events like this are becoming more common, and present significant public health challenges,” Dr. Levine said.

“We know climate change will continue to make severe weather a threat to our world. So, it’s important to understand how it harms our health, and what we can do in the short and long-term to help protect against these impacts.”

You can find more information at HealthVermont.gov/Flood.

