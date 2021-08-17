The Vermont Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Waterbury Parks and Recreation Day camp. Thirteen campers, most of whom are under the age of 12, and therefore unvaccinated, have tested positive. No instances of severe illness among campers or staff have been reported.

There are approximately 127 children who attend the camp. Contact tracing is in progress, and everyone impacted is receiving appropriate guidance and information, including about getting tested and any needed quarantine and isolation. Camp staff and town officials have been working with the department to keep camp families and staff informed.

Because of the potential number of exposures, health officials said there may have been multiple opportunities for exposure in the community. For this reason, the Health Department is recommending that people who may have had contact with someone associated with the camp monitor themselves and their children for symptoms, and to consider getting tested for the virus and isolating at home while awaiting their results.

Testing at the Waterbury EMS station located at 1727 Guptil Road in Waterbury Center was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Testing locations throughout Vermont can be found at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing.

Being tested is the only way to know if you have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, and testing is recommended regardless of vaccination status.

For information about COVID-19 in Vermont, including vaccination and testing sites, visit healthvermont.gov/covid19.