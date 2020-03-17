Hannaford Supermarkets and its customers donated 18,124 pounds of food valued at $29,360 to the Vermont Foodbank as part of a hunger relief campaign that produced $1.4 million dollars in nutritious food and cash to food banks and pantries throughout the Northeast.

Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger took place during the 2019 holiday season and included a you-buy-one, we-give-one component, whereby Hannaford pledged to donate identical products when customers purchased specific shelf-stable items, including applesauce, spaghetti, oats, green beans, and corn.

“Each year we see the abundant generosity and caring of our customers through the Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger program,” said Ericka Dodge, Hannaford spokesperson. “Donations that help families and children who might not otherwise have enough nutritious food is a true demonstration of the impact we can all have in people’s lives. We are grateful for the partnership and commitment of our customers in helping to make our communities a stronger place.”

“Hannaford’s support is a game-changer for our neighbors facing hunger,” said Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles. “This food will help ensure that the one in four Vermonters who turn to us for help each year can access the food they need to feed themselves and their families. We are so grateful for Hannaford’s partnership and the generosity of their customers as we work together to end hunger in Vermont.”

The annual campaign builds off the work that local Hannaford stores and distribution centers participate in daily. Hannaford donated nearly 25 million pounds of rescued food to Northeast hunger relief in 2019.

The Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger Campaign had three parts:

• Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger Boxes: Customers purchased boxes of food staples for $10. The boxes are then donated to a pantry local to the store where it was purchased; or the customer has the option to keep the box and donate directly to another organization. Valued at $930,000, a total of 93,000 Fight Hunger boxes were donated to hunger relief agencies throughout Hannaford’s five state presence, including 888 boxes or the equivalent of 7,104 meals in Vermont.

• Register Donation: Customers donated money to a local food pantry, right at the register. The register donations totaled $251,978, including $30,860 in Vermont.

• Buy One, Give One: Hannaford donated specific products identical to those items purchased by customers during a four-week period. Through the Buy One, Give One program, Hannaford donated 899 cases of nutritious food, equating to 18,124 pounds valued at $29,360, to the Vermont Foodbank. The Buy One, Give One donations across the Northeast totaled 8,663 cases of food – or 175,000 pounds valued at $238,520.

Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger has generated funds and products valued at $11.5 million since the program began in 2008.