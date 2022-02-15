Good Samaritan Haven has been selected by local Hannaford store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the new Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program. For every bouquet with a red circle sticker sold in February, Good Sam will receive $1.

Each month a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sales of these special Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquets. The program is an innovative way for Hannaford to enhance their support of local non-profits whose work directly impacts the well-being of our community.

“Picking up flowers for a loved one will brighten their day and be an expression of caring for our neighbors in need of hope for better days,” said Good Sam Executive Director Rick DeAngelis. “We are delighted by Hannaford’s continued generosity to Good Sam through this creative initiative.”

Good Samaritan Haven is a non-profit that provides emergency shelter and critical services to people experiencing homelessness in Washington County. Learn more about Good Sam by visiting goodsamaritanhaven.org. For more information about the Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, please visit hannaford.bloomin4good.com.