All are welcome to join the “Hafta-have-a-Halloween Festival” in Greensboro Village, Sunday, October 31st, from 4-6 p.m.

Modern Times Theater is working with area organizations and individuals to create a fun, safe, outdoor event for the whole family. There will be trick-or-treating throughout the walkable downtown and hot food available by donation. The entire village will be transformed into a curiosity walk, featuring small performances, music, and exhibits.

Participants include Circus Smirkus, the Highland Center for the Arts, Wonder Arts, the Greensboro United Church, the Greensboro Free Library, Caspian Critters 4-H Club, and many local artists and volunteers.

This event is free, but donations are welcome.

All attendees are asked to follow the state safety guidelines: stay home if you’re sick, and maintain distance from others.

For more info: moderntimestheater@gmail.com.