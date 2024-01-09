A 100-ball Calcutta was held on December 16th at Gustos in Barre that raised $10,697 for The Veteran’s Place in Northfield. The Veteran’s Place is a residential facility dedicated to providing unhoused veterans with the tools and support they need to transition back into an independent and productive life.

Included in the proceeds was a very generous donation of $1000 from Preston’s KIA. In addition, Preston’s KIA also donated two TV’s and $170 in Walmart gift cards. The event was chaired by Candi Smith, The Veteran’s Place Secretary and Board Member, alongside Sheila Megrath and Lisa Crowningshield. Other volunteers who provided an immense amount of help and support included, Shannon Melton, Misty Bresette, Gail Ostrout, Theresa Bauman, Lucas Herring, and Cristine Kalinowski.

Gusto’s staff of Ricky Davis, Alby Franks, Josh Dickinson, and Tyler Sherman served a delicious steak dinner. Ticket holders who could not attend graciously donated their meals to The Veteran’s Place (enough dinners to feed every resident!). Gusto’s owners Jackie and Josh Dickinson supported the event in many administrative and important ways.

Other organizations that contributed were: AiredOut, The Meltdown, Twin City Lanes, LAC Photography, Renee Hill of Divine Design, Delicate Decadence, and Ladder One Grill.

It’s important to recognize that although the VA provides funds to The Veteran’s Place, it takes approximately $100K in additional funds annually to keep it afloat. We rely on the board and community to raise those additional funds.

You can view more about The Veteran’s Place by visiting our website: www.vermontveteransplace.org.