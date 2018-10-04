GunSense Vermont Endorses More Than 80 Legislative Candidates for Re-election

By GunSense Veront

Gun Sense Vermont announced its endorsement of 84 Vermont legislative candidates today. These candidates courageously supported gun safety legislation that will help keep guns out of the wrong hands, save lives, and keep Vermonters safer. These endorsed candidates are part of GunSense Vermont’s #profilesincourage campaign, an effort to reelect Vermont’s gun safety champions. All endorsed candidates can be found at: www.gunsensevt.org.

Clai Lasher-Sommers, Executive Director of GunSense Vermont:

“The averted school shooting at Fair Haven Union High School earlier this year jolted many and alerted the public to the fact that Vermont is not immune from the gun violence epidemic raging across America. Every year Vermonters of all ages and backgrounds are impacted through domestic violence, homicides, suicides and other tragic acts of gun violence. We have the responsibility and thankfully, as demonstrated by these bold Vermont lawmakers, the political courage to save lives and curb the number of Vermonters impacted by gun violence.

“The leaders we are endorsing today understand that by supporting gun violence prevention legislation they can help keep our children, our communities, and all Vermonters safer. Their leadership will help keep guns out of the wrong hands and will save lives. Their courage to stand up to the gun lobby and put the safety of their constituents first has made them all gun safety champions.”

Gun Sense Vermont’s #profilesincourage campaign works to support elected officials who championed gun safety legislation in the 2018 session. The organization expects to announce additional endorsements in the weeks to come.