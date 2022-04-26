On June 20, 2022, GunSense Vermont will host its first annual Leadership and Courage Awards, honoring those who have demonstrated their commitment to reducing gun violence in Vermont. This year’s honoree is Ann Braden, who founded GunSense Vermont in the wake of the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. Braden spearheaded a movement that led to landmark, lifesaving gun policy reforms in Vermont including mandatory background checks and raising the minimum firearm purchase age to 21.

Our keynote speaker for the event will be March for Our Lives organizer, David Hogg. Thrust into the world of activism by the largest school shooting in American history, Parkland survivor Hogg has become one of the most compelling voices of his generation.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.gunsensevt.org/

GunSense Vermont is a 501c3 organization committed to saving lives through education, outreach and advocacy. Every year, 80 of our friends, family members and neighbors are victims of gun violence deaths in our state. GunSense believes that many of these are preventable tragedies, which can be reduced through common sense policies that address negligent and reckless behavior.