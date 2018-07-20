Guest Statement by Gordon Bock of Northfields: End The Divisiveness, Conflict, and Strife

Gordon Bock of Northfield, a long-time advocate who has worked to improve Vermont’s criminal-justice system, is running in the state’s August 14th primary to become state representative for the towns of Northfield and Berlin.

“I seek to end the divisiveness, conflict and strife that have led the Legislature into gridlock and special sessions,” said Bock, who was among the first three candidates in Vermont for General Assembly to get on the ballot for the August 14th primary. “I will work to find common ground, build consensus and achieve accord. I will fight for Berlin and Northfield.”

In his inaugural run for elective office in 2016, Bock was Democratic nominee in the Northfield-Berlin district with backing from the Sierra Club and the Vermont State Labor Council, AFL-CIO. With those endorsements in mind, he plans to campaign this year with a low carbon footprint. This includes visiting voters at their homes on foot or by bicycle as much as possible and, when having to use a motor vehicle, observing state statutes against idling automobiles. Also, all Bock for House literature, lawn signs and other campaign materials are the handiwork of unionized workers and made only in Vermont.

Bock’s campaign, unlike many, does not accept contributions from corporations or political-action committees (PACs). “I will speak for working people, for the powerless, for the disenfranchised,” Bock said. “I will fight for Berlin and Northfield, not for special interests.”

Bock’s full platform, biographical material and contact information can be found on his Web site, www.GordonBock.org.