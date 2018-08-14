Guest Opinion: Supporting Andrew Brewer

By Greg Guyette

I hope you will join me in supporting Andrew Brewer for State Senate. I have known Andrew since our early days at Berlin Elementary School and have grown to know and respect him even more deeply over time. He is a compassionate and natural leader who understands issues deeply and seeks a variety of opinions before making important decisions.

Andrew’s commitment to Central Vermont was demonstrated through twenty years of community events and sponsorships as the owner of Onion River Sports. His dedication to the environment and the outdoor economy, coupled with his depth of experience as a small business owner competing in a global market, make him an essential voice and advocate for balance between economic and environmental prosperity in the Vermont legislature.

A member of my family managed one of Andrew’s stores for an interim period and we witnessed firsthand his steady leadership through tough-decisions as he balanced increased pressures from online competition with his commitment to fair wages and benefits for his staff.

As a father and community leader and candidate, Andrew has vowed to support early childhood education, and to make it accessible for all. He will fight for safe, inclusive and affordable public education and demand that higher education is affordable for Vermont students who wish to attend.

We need Andrew’s experience, level head and practical application of Democratic principles in Montpelier. It’s about time, Andrew!