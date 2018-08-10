Guest Opinion: Remember to Vote in the August 14th Primary Election!

By Secretary of State Jim Condos

The August 14th Vermont Primary Election is under one week away. While there has been some indication of lower voter turn-out, I hope that as Vermonters, we can make sure that’s not the case in our state.

Voting is the foundation of our democracy. When you go to the polls on Primary Day and Election Day, you’re helping shape the future of our towns, our state and our country. Mark your calendars today – August 14 and November 6 – and be sure to vote!

All 50 states need dedicated funding to ensure the integrity of elections now and into the future. We were successful in March, with the support of Senator Patrick Leahy and others in Congress, in securing $380 million ($3 million for Vermont) in Help America Vote Act funds to be used for election cybersecurity and election infrastructure upgrades in states.

We work hard to provide accurate voter information on both Facebook and Twitter, so follow us to stay updated. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us either on these accounts or my office. You can find contact information for my office at www.sec.state.vt.us. To find us on Facebook go to www.facebook.com/SecretaryOfStateJimCondos, and we’re @VermontSOS on Twitter.

Please be sure to vote on August 14th, and on November 6th. Your Vote is Your Voice! See you at the polls!