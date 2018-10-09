Guest Opinion: Balance is the Key to Economic Vitality

By Betsy Bishop

Despite the reported rancor around the budget in the 2018 legislative session, the Vermont Chamber had a very successful year, proving that the Republican Administration and the Democratic leaders of the Legislature can work together for the betterment of Vermont’s economy. It’s important that our elected leaders continue to find progress in this area because according to the recent VPR/PBS poll, the economy is the top issue for Vermonters. That means they want better job opportunities with competitive wages and flexible benefits as well as a place they can afford to live, increasing their purchasing power. Our elected leaders joined forces this past session resulting in several successes for business.

While we had many successes, we did have a few setbacks as we saw an increase in the non-residential property tax and stricter regulations for acquiring stormwater permits.

The Vermont Chamber’s four-person lobbying team is supported through the dues of our 1,500-member businesses and countless other businesses that rely upon our work. When voting this year, remember that balanced policy is key to providing economic vitality and it’s clear to the Vermont Chamber that this goal is desired by all sides of the political spectrum.

Betsy Bishop, of East Montpelier, is the president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, whose mission is focused on creating an economic climate conducive to business growth while enhancing Vermont’s quality of life.