The Hardwick Area food Pantry invites gardeners and farmers to dedicate a row of your garden to alleviate hunger in our community. Encourage your friends, neighbors and congregations to do the same! You can also donate any surplus of fresh garden produce, even if it wasn’t originally planted for donation!

Here’s How You Can Help!

If you have extra room in your garden, plant an extra row and dedicate it to any one of the three HAFP sites. Our sites are not set-up for food processing, so we ask that all donations are clean and good quality. Donations of any freshly picked fruits, vegetables and herbs are always welcome. The fresher the better!

Have questions or are interested in participating? Contact the HAFP representative of the specific site you would like to donate to.

• Hardwick Site- LauraLee Sweeney, HAFP Director: (802)-472-5940, director@hardwickareafoodpantry.org

• Albany Site- Hannah Dreissigacker, HAFP Volunteer Site Coordinator: (802) 323-1517, albany@harwickareafoodpantry.org

• Craftsbury Site- Kris Coville, HAFP Satellite Site Coordinator: (802) 586-0191, kris@hardwickareafoodpantry.org

Hardwick Area Food Pantry

39 West Church Street

PO Box 1075, Hardwick, VT 05843

802-472-5940

www.NourishHardwick.org/pantry (new website!)